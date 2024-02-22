During the Budget Session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly on February 22, the proceedings were marred by uproar and accusations following the recent High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) paper leak in the state. Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia seized the floor to raise critical questions regarding the integrity of the education system in Assam.

Saikia highlighted the recurrence of the HSLC paper leak, comparing it to the previous year's incident. He stated the responsibility of the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) Chairman in ensuring fair and transparent examinations across the state. Saikia recounted instances where calls regarding paper leaks were allegedly ignored pointing to a lack of swift action by authorities.

Drawing attention to the current situation, Saikia expressed dismay over the apparent failure to prevent paper leaks despite past incidents. He questioned the competence of examination management citing instances of incorrect paper distribution in various districts. Saikia condemned the use of force against students particularly noting an incident in Bilasipara where police intervention resulted in injuries to girl students.

The chaos extended beyond HSLC examinations, with allegations of paper leaks during Higher Secondary examinations as well. Saikia stated the urgency of addressing these issues, calling for accountability within the Education Department.

MLA Akhil Gogoi echoed Saikia's concerns lamenting the alleged mismanagement of both HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations under the BJP government's watch. Gogoi demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, holding the government accountable for the compromised integrity of the examination process.

In response, BJP's Pijush Hazarika denied the allegations, asserting that there were no leaks and dismissing the accusations as false.