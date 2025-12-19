‘Character assassination, not justice’: Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of harming Zubeen Garg’s legacy

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the chargesheet filed in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death represents "character assassination" rather than a pursuit of justice.

In a strongly-worded statement on December 19, Gogoi claimed the chief minister's "sole purpose" was to damage Garg's public reputation. "Zubeen da was Assam's Kanchanjunga. We must not let Himanta Biswa Sarma harm Zubeen da's legacy," the MP wrote, suggesting authorities could "go to any extent, even blackmail the family and supporters of late Zubeen Garg" to achieve this aim.

The allegations come amid fresh controversy surrounding the case, with the special investigation team (SIT) filing a complaint against Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly circulating "unverified" documents on social media that purported to be part of the chargesheet. A senior official stated that such circulation was "illegal" and would "mislead the public and create confusion".

The Sivasagar MLA was accused of sharing documents claiming to reveal details from the chargesheet against seven individuals charged in connection with the singer's death. However, the court has not yet released certified copies to those who applied for them, according to a lawyer familiar with the matter, though copies have been provided to the accused and their relatives.

SIT investigating officer Rosie Kalita lodged the complaint with the Crime Branch, which is currently examining the matter before deciding on further action. Responding to the development, Akhil Gogoi stated: "I have come to know that the government has filed a case against me for making the chargesheet public. I am severely ill, but I will go to Guwahati to face the case."

The nine-member SIT, led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, submitted the chargesheet to the Kamrup (Metro) Chief Judicial Magistrate on December 12. According to the SIT chief, Garg's secretary Siddhartha Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta face murder charges.

Mahanta served as chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, which Garg attended before dying under mysterious circumstances whilst swimming in the sea on 19 September. The singer's cousin, suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Two personal security officers assigned to the singer—Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya—face charges of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust involving misappropriation of funds or property.

Beyond the murder charge, festival organiser Mahanta also faces accusations of criminal conspiracy, extortion, cheating and destruction of evidence. The singer's secretary has been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust, whilst band member Goswami faces an additional charge of criminal breach of trust. Amritprava Mahanta is also accused of destroying evidence.

All seven accused remain in custody, with five held at Baksa prison and Goswami and Amritprava detained at Haflong jail.