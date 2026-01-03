Charges to be framed today against seven accused in Zubeen Garg death case

Charges will be framed on January 3 against seven accused persons in the Zubeen Garg death case, marking a crucial step forward in the judicial process related to the demise of the iconic Assamese singer.

The accused — Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Shekharjyoti Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya — will be produced virtually before the Sessions Judge’s court. With the framing of charges, the trial is set to formally enter its next phase.

Earlier, on New Year’s Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the passing of Zubeen Garg, describing it as an irreparable loss to Assam’s cultural and artistic heritage. Emphasising the government’s commitment to ensuring justice, Sarma announced that a Special Public Prosecutor would be appointed on January 12, assisted by a team of three to four criminal advocates.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government would approach the Gauhati High Court to establish a special court dedicated exclusively to the case, with the objective of expediting proceedings and maintaining transparency. He praised the Special Investigation Team for filing the chargesheet in a timely manner and stressed that all steps would strictly adhere to due legal process.

“Assam has lost a cultural legend, and it is our duty to ensure that justice is delivered with fairness and speed,” Sarma said, reiterating the government’s resolve to pursue the case to its logical conclusion.

Court officials indicated that further directions regarding the conduct and timeline of the trial are expected after the charges are framed.