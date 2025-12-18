‘Chargesheet designed to save Shyamkanu’: Gaurav Gogoi slams Assam CM over Zubeen Garg death case

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi, on December 18, questioned the credibility of the charge sheet filed in the Zubeen Garg death case, alleging that it was deliberately structured to protect Shyamkanu Mahanta, a person he described as close to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to reporters in Jorhat, his home constituency, Gogoi said senior advocates in the state had flagged serious deficiencies in the charge sheet, calling it “extremely weak” and lacking the names of several individuals who should have been listed as accused. He claimed the omissions had eroded public faith in the investigation.

Gogoi also dismissed what he termed as repeated threats and intimidation by the chief minister, saying such remarks no longer had any impact on the public. “I do not care about the chief minister’s threats,” he said, adding that Sarma’s statements had become so predictable that people now responded to them with sarcasm, often recalling phrases associated with singer Zubeen Garg.

The Congress leader said the chief minister’s conduct would not be sustainable in the long run. “For the next four months, he may act as he wishes. After that, when he loses power, he will have to live among the people,” Gogoi said.

According to Gogoi, doubts continue to linger across Assam over whether justice will be delivered in the Zubeen Garg death case. He said public trust in the process remained fragile, particularly in light of what he described as a chargesheet that appeared designed to shield influential individuals rather than establish accountability.