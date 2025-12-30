Chargesheet reveals ‘One Last Tour’: Garima alleges fees raised by projecting Zubeen’s ‘Last Shows’ without consent

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, has issued a detailed and emotionally charged statement questioning serious inconsistencies, negligence and alleged criminal lapses surrounding the circumstances of her husband’s death, following her review of the charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

In a long public note, Garima said the family is still unable to accept Zubeen Garg’s death, describing the incident as an “unimaginable tragedy” that not only devastated their household but left the entire state of Assam “emotionally paralysed.” She expressed anguish over the fact that the word “murder” has now become inseparably associated with Zubeen Garg’s name.

Referring to the charge sheet submitted on December 12 — described as one of the largest on record in the state — she said that while public debate continues for and against its findings, the family obtained a copy after several days and went through it with great difficulty amid illness and emotional distress. Though acknowledging limited legal expertise, she raised multiple questions which she said deserve serious judicial scrutiny.

Garima highlighted alleged premeditation and confusion surrounding Zubeen Garg’s accommodation arrangements in Singapore, citing details from the charge sheet that indicate repeated changes and “manipulation” in hotel bookings. According to her, records recovered from an SSD allegedly show that Zubeen was initially booked to share a room with one Anuj Barua, later shifted after arrival in Singapore, and that multiple contradictory versions were given by organiser Shyamkanoo Mahanta and manager Siddharth Sharma regarding hotel arrangements.

Questioning why the accommodation of a festival brand ambassador of such stature was handled in a “casual and disrespectful” manner, she said the responsibility lay squarely with the organiser and the manager, and such decisions should have been finalised well before departure from Assam.



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She further stated that Zubeen Garg never personally handled hotel bookings or check-ins, whether in India or abroad, and therefore could not have known in whose name rooms were booked. This, she alleged, pointed towards a “clear conspiracy,” noting that “so much manipulation over a single hotel room cannot be accidental.”

Garima also rejected claims that Zubeen travelled to Singapore of his own accord, stating that his photographs were used for promotion long in advance and that he was repeatedly pressured to go, with warnings that cancellation would cause serious consequences. She said there was no written agreement for the festival, and alleged that despite Zubeen’s medical condition, no adequate medical, safety or security arrangements were made.

One of the most disturbing revelations for the family, she said, was learning through the charge sheet about a purported “One Last Tour” of 10 cities allegedly planned by the manager, in which Zubeen was supposedly to announce retirement from live performances. Garima said neither Zubeen, nor his band, family or close friends had any knowledge of such a plan. She alleged that higher performance fees were collected by projecting events as Zubeen’s “last shows,” without proper documentation.

Raising grave concerns over the events leading to his death, Garima alleged that Zubeen was left unattended without medical care for nearly 75 minutes despite the availability of AEDs and medical assistance nearby. She questioned why no one acted promptly, why basic safety protocols were ignored, and why the yacht lacked medical and safety infrastructure.

Citing video footage and witness statements, she alleged gross negligence, stating that Zubeen — a person with seizure history — was encouraged to swim in open sea without a life jacket, left unattended, and later subjected to untrained CPR which allegedly caused further injuries, including broken ribs and head trauma. She described the treatment meted out to him as “inhuman” and said the suffering he endured was unimaginable.

Holding everyone present on the yacht morally and legally responsible, Garima said the family has lost not just a loved one, but that Assam has lost an irreplaceable soul. She described the accused as “inhuman” and said her family, already scarred by years of personal loss, has been shattered once again.

While affirming faith in the justice system, she urged the SIT and government prosecutors to review the charge sheet once more and take any additional legal steps required to ensure airtight prosecution. Recalling the Chief Minister’s assurance of a fast-track trial, she formally demanded the constitution of a special fast-track court or special bench with daily hearings dedicated exclusively to the Zubeen Garg case.

She warned that with over 300 witnesses, delays would amount to denial of justice. She also appealed to the government to constitute a strong team of public prosecutors, including senior advocates with public trust, and to provide adequate manpower and logistical support to ensure no accused escapes accountability.

“If Zubeen Garg is denied justice, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?” she asked, reiterating her faith in the judiciary and seeking support from the Bar Council and the public.

Concluding her statement, Garima Saikia Garg said that nothing short of the strictest possible punishment for the guilty would constitute justice.