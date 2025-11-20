Chaygaon MLA targets PM Modi as ‘chaiwala bhai sahab’, asserts Congress comeback in Assam

Congress MLA from Chaygaon, Rekibuddin Ahmed, triggered a political stir on Wednesday after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi as a “chaiwala bhai sahab” during a party workers’ meeting at Sonatoli in Boko.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed said, “The day we can remove Narendra Damodardas Modi, the chaiwala bhai sahab, and the day our leader Rahul Gandhi hoists the flag at the Red Fort, only then will my aspirations be fulfilled.”

Reaffirming the Congress party’s political ambitions in Assam, Ahmed claimed that a strong and stable government would be formed in the state under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. He urged party workers to intensify their activities and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots.

The remarks, greeted with loud cheers from party workers, come as the Congress attempts to regain political momentum ahead of upcoming electoral challenges in Assam.