As Assam readies itself for the annual Ambubachi Mela, internationally celebrated chef Vikas Khanna has brought the essence of the revered festival to New York City. His East Village establishment, Bungalow, has been artistically transformed to pay homage to Goddess Kamakhya, embracing the divine feminine spirit that lies at the heart of the Ambubachi observance.



In a video posted on Instagram on May 25, the Michelin-starred chef wrote, “This evening, Bungalow honors Assamese heritage.” Khanna further added, “We celebrate the sacred feminine energy embodied by Goddess Kamakhya.” The video, underscored by O Mur Apunar Dekh—the official anthem of Assam—showcases a blend of regional pride and reverence for India’s cultural legacy.





Khanna in his video post unveiled vibrant visuals of the restaurant adorned with crimson flower petals, fragrant tuberose garlands, and traditional Assamese motifs. The setup serves as a respectful acknowledgment of the Kamakhya Temple’s spiritual significance and the symbolism of fertility and creation associated with the festival.

In addition to the decor, Bungalow is offering its patrons handmade batasas, a classic Assamese sweet delicately topped with rose petals. The offering, Khanna noted, is a small but heartfelt gesture to honor the goddess and welcome guests into a spiritually inspired dining experience.



The homage comes in the lead-up to the 2025 edition of the Ambubachi Mela, which is set to take place from June 22 to June 26 at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Recognized as one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in Eastern India, the mela observes the symbolic annual menstruation of the earth goddess and attracts devotees from across the globe.



Bungalow, co-founded by Khanna and restaurateur Jimmy Rizvi in 2024, has quickly earned acclaim as one of New York City’s most in-demand culinary destinations. This recent cultural tribute highlights Khanna’s ongoing commitment to showcasing India’s regional traditions on a global platform through food, art, and spiritual celebration.