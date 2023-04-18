The Assamese community in Chennai celebrated the Rongali Bihu festival on Sunday (April 18) with great zeal and enthusiasm. The event was organized by the Assam Association Chennai (AAC) and was held at the Blue Lagoon resort located at ECR, Chennai.

The Rongali Bihu festival is an important cultural event in the state of Assam, which marks the start of New Year and agricultural season for the community. It is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by the Assamese people, who come together to celebrate their culture and traditions.

The Assamese community in Chennai, gathered at the Blue Lagoon resort to celebrate the festival, where various games were organized, including "Koni Jooj," which is a popular game where participants fight with eggs. The game was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone, and it added to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Also, there was the exhibition of "Bihu Chaat" where various participants brought the chaats that is usually seen on the Goru Bihu day in Assam while giving the cows a customary bath. The audience were group into 3 team Disang, Luit and Japi who were asked to perform impromptu Bihu dance, and another popular group game called “Nagene Koise “similar to Simon Says.

This apart the infotainment session was help just to test our member knowledge of current and past event in Assam a Group quiz encouraging all to participate and also allowing them to check for answers in Google.



Traditional Assamese food like "Jolpan" and tea were served, which was followed by dinner later in the night.

The Sholinganallur constituency MLA, Mr. S. Aravind Ramesh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The event also featured a cultural program where participants performed bihu dance, sang songs, played music, and held a fashion show. Key highlights of the cultural evening, were the kids staring the evening with Shri Shri Madhab Dev Birosit Borgee. Followed by chorus by “Aaji Akash Botah Mukhorit Kori”, Bihu dances were performed by the kids, Jeng Bihu by Lovely ladies, and Boys Bihu.

The performances showcased the rich cultural heritage of Assam and were a delight to watch.

As a part of the event, the souvenir of the association named Kaziranga was also released. The magazine aims to promote the cultural heritage of Assam and provide a platform for the local community to showcase their talent.

The event was an immense success and helped the local Assamese community in Chennai stay connected with their cultural roots. It provided a platform for people to come together and celebrate their traditions and customs.

Rongali Bihu celebration by the Assam Association Chennai was a grand success, which brought together the local Assamese community in Chennai to celebrate their culture and traditions.

The event was a testament to the vibrant cultural diversity of India, and it is through such celebrations that we can foster greater understanding and appreciation for different cultures.