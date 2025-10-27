Chhath Puja celebrated with devotion and unity across Karbi Anglong

The vibrant and sacred festival of Chhath Puja was celebrated with immense enthusiasm across the twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, as devotees gathered to offer prayers to the Sun God (Surya Bhagwan) and his consort, Usha.

The four-day spiritual observance witnessed significant gatherings at key locations, including Kheroni Ghat on the banks of the Kapili River and Bakoliaghat along the Jamuna River, where devotees performed rituals in an atmosphere of devotion and unity.

The celebrations extended to several other locations across the districts, including Sildubi, Jengkha, Mailoo, and Nawaibill in West Karbi Anglong, as well as Diphu, Bokajan, and Borlangpher in Karbi Anglong. At these sites, devotees congregated near rivers and ponds to honour the Sun God through traditional offerings and prayers.

The third day of Chhath Puja, observed on October 27, culminated in the sacred ritual of Astachalgami Surya Arghya, during which devotees offered water to the setting sun as an expression of gratitude for life and sustenance. The fourth and final day, to be observed on October 28, will conclude with offerings to the rising sun, marking the completion of the festival’s rigorous and deeply symbolic rituals.

Chhath Puja, also known as Chhath Parv, is a cherished festival celebrated with great fervour in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand. Spanning four days, it involves fasting, prayers, and the offering of Arghya to both the rising and setting sun to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and the well-being of children and family members. The festival beautifully embodies devotion to nature and the divine, uniting communities in gratitude, faith, and reverence.