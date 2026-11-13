Ahead of Chhath Puja, essential puja materials and sarees were distributed among 26 devotees observing the sacred fast (vratis) at Dhubri Kalibari Temple on November 13 as part of a social welfare initiative.

The programme was organised through the collective efforts of Dipankar Majumder, Gour Chandra Pal, Amiya Sundar Saha, Shib Sankar Kundu, Akash Ghosh and others, in the presence of local residents.

The initiative aimed to support devotees in their preparations for the festival. The organisers said religious festivals go beyond rituals and traditions, reflecting values of humanity, cooperation, social responsibility and brotherhood.

They also expressed their intention to continue such welfare initiatives to promote harmony and mutual respect among different sections of society.

The puja materials and sarees were distributed among 26 devotees from various localities, including Gauripur, Bahadurtari, Baluchar and Nunia Patti.

Dipankar Majumder extended his greetings and best wishes to all devotees observing Chhath Puja.