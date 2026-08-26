Chhattisgarh HC disposes of case against two Assam youths after apology to Governor Ramen Deka

The Chhattisgarh High Court disposed of proceedings against two youths from Assam after they tendered unconditional written apologies over objectionable remarks made against Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on social media.

The two youths, identified as Pranab Kalita and Lakshyadhar Rajbongshi, had allegedly posted comments concerning Governor Ramen Deka on a social media platform. Following the posts, a case was registered against them at a police station in Raipur.

The petitioners subsequently approached the Chhattisgarh High Court seeking quashing of the proceedings. The matter was later settled with the consent of both sides, following which the court disposed of the case subject to specified conditions.

As part of the settlement, Kalita and Rajbongshi appeared before the court and submitted unconditional written apologies. The court further directed them to publish their apologies on social media in a manner similar to their original posts.

The court also directed the two petitioners to publish advertisements carrying their apologies in newspapers published in Assam.

The conditions formed part of the relief granted to the petitioners after both sides agreed to the settlement. Following compliance with the court's directions, including publication of the apologies, the High Court brought the proceedings to an end.