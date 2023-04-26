At least 10 soldiers and a driver were killed in an explosion carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada.

According to sources, Naxals attacked a patrolling party on Aranpur road in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday afternoon.

A DRG team was returning to their headquarters in a vehicle when an IED placed on the Aranpur road exploded, killing at least 10 jawans including the driver.

Also Read: Assam regiment soldiers killed during training exercise in West Bengal

While the number of victims has yet to be verified by officials, sources say it might grow higher.

According to reports, Naxals vowed to assault security troops in a letter last week.

According to Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, the detonation was caused by an IED, and a team has been dispatched to conduct rescue efforts in the region, which has also been experiencing rain.

In response to rumours of a Naxal IED strike on security forces in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated, "There is information with us." It's heartbreaking. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the departed families. This struggle is nearing its end. The Naxals will not be spared."