Chhattisgarh Police team detained in Guwahati over alleged bribery; probe underway

A four-member team of Chhattisgarh Police personnel, including an inspector, was detained and questioned by Guwahati Police after allegations of bribery in connection with a cybercrime case, officials said on April 29.

A case has been registered against the Raipur Police team at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, following a complaint that the personnel allegedly demanded and accepted bribes from accused persons arrested during a cybercrime investigation.

According to a senior police official, the Raipur team had arrived in Guwahati on Sunday in connection with a cybercrime case in Chhattisgarh. They arrested one accused from Bihar and later apprehended three others, also from Bihar, in Guwahati on Monday.

The team—comprising an inspector, a head constable and two constables—has been accused of releasing two of the accused after allegedly accepting bribes, while keeping the third in custody pending payment of the remaining amount.

“We received a complaint from the two released accused. Based on that, we took action and the entire team was picked up and brought to Dispur police station last night,” the official said.

Police said an FIR was registered under bailable sections, after which the personnel were allowed to leave on notice following preliminary interrogation. They have been directed to appear again for further questioning.

“The team has been served notice and asked to appear today for further proceedings,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the lone cybercrime accused has been released on a PR bond.

Sources said the investigation is still underway, and further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.