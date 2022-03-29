Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today to resolve the decades-old border dispute in six of the two northeastern states' 12 'areas of difference.'

Meanwhile, reports also stated that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament house. CM Sarma also meets J. P. Nadda, the President of Bhartiya Janta Party .The crucial meet comes ahead of meet with Amit Shah.

The meeting is likely to sit at 4:30 pm today.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is anticipated to finalise the border agreement signed between Assam and Meghalaya in January to settle the dispute in six regions during the meeting, which will be held in New Delhi.

The anticipated meeting is noteworthy in light of the opposition party in Meghalaya, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), raising concerns about the deal reached between the two states.

According to sources, key officials from both states would participate in the discussions including Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya chief minister Conard Sangma.

On January 29, the two North-Eastern states signed a border agreement to resolve the boundary issue in six of the 12 contested locations, according to reports. The CMs also had a combined meeting with the Union Home Minister after that. In 1972, Meghalaya was created as a distinct state from Assam.