Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 9 asked the Chief Ministers of North Eastern states to appoint a nodal officer for NESAC in their respective states to utilize it in a better way.

Shah said this while addressing the 70th Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council in Guwahati, Assam on October 9.

He also urged the Chief Minister to make full use of North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation, and agriculture.

NESAC was established as a joint initiative of the Department of Space (DOS) and the North Eastern Council (NEC) and came into existence on September 5th, 2000. Through this, the Centre helps in augmenting the developmental process in the region by providing advanced space technology support.

Speaking further, Shah slammed the previous governments in the state and said, ''There have been three major roadblocks to the development of the Northeast for decades - violence by extremist groups, lack of rail, road and air connectivity and lack of thrust on development of the Northeast by previous governments''.

''The Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made many efforts in the last 8 years to bring peace to the Northeast, for enhancing connectivity and giving priority to the development of the region,'' he added.

He also said that the whole of India considers the language, culture, cuisine, and costumes of the Northeast as its heritage and the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to preserve and promote the identity of this region

''After finding the root cause of all the problems of the Northeast, the government of India has made many efforts to solve them,'' he added.

The Home Minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the center believes that all-round development of the country is possible by taking all the languages of the country together and a provision has been made in the new National Education Policy that primary education should be done in the mother tongue only

Further commenting on financial discipline, Shah said, ''Financial discipline by the North Eastern states is essential to contribute in making Indian economy the second largest in the world''.

''The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and 5 other cooperative societies is started,'' he added.

He also said that more than 500 laboratories across the country certify the quality of soil and natural products.

'Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to important campaigns like flood free and drug-free Northeast, he said.

He also requested to keep North Eastern states free from the use of single-use plastic for environmental protection.

Commenting on the hydropower plant, Shah said, ''The purpose of hydropower plants is not only to generate energy but they can also be used in flood prevention, besides ideal use of 271 wetlands can also help in preventing floods''.