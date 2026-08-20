Child injured as Assam family’s vehicle allegedly attacked amid KSU rally violence in Shillong

An Assam family travelling to Shillong was allegedly attacked during violence that broke out amid a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in the Meghalaya capital on Wednesday, August 19 with the family’s vehicle vandalised and a child inside the car injured by shattered glass.

A video of the incident, which has surfaced online, shows extensive damage to the vehicle, including its windows, windscreen and rear glass. According to the child’s father, the family was travelling towards Shillong when their vehicle came under attack without warning.

“They attacked our vehicle out of nowhere. My child was inside and has been injured. Glass pieces pierced him,” the father said in the video while showing the damage caused to the car.

The incident was reported amid violence during a rally organised by the KSU in Shillong on Wednesday. Several people were allegedly assaulted and multiple vehicles were reportedly vandalised as the situation escalated.

Masked individuals were reportedly seen targeting vehicles passing through the rally route, including private cars, government vehicles and vehicles bearing Assam registration plates. Some of those involved were allegedly heard raising pro-KSU slogans. However, the identities of the individuals and their organisational affiliations have not been independently established.

Several people were reportedly injured in the violence, while some vehicles were allegedly set on fire. The incidents led to panic among motorists and pedestrians in the area.

The reported targeting of Assam-registered vehicles has raised concerns among tourists, transport operators and other commuters travelling between Assam and Meghalaya, which share extensive road connectivity.

Motor vehicle workers’ unions have condemned the reported attacks and expressed concern over the safety of drivers, passengers and tourists using the Assam-Meghalaya route.

The unions have also raised concerns about the potential impact of the violence on regular transport movement between the two neighbouring states.

Several videos of the incidents have emerged, but the circumstances surrounding the attacks and the identities of those responsible remain unclear. Authorities are expected to examine the incidents as part of efforts to assess the situation and investigate the reported violence.