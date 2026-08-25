Child labour crackdown continues in Assam's Hatsingimari, two child workers rescued

An ongoing crackdown against child labour in Assam's Hatsingimari led to the rescue of two child workers during an enforcement drive conducted in the area.

The operation was carried out in the presence of the District Labour Officer across several locations, including Hatsingimari, Khopatiya Fattapara and Sakhachar.

The authorities continued their inspection as part of efforts to identify and prevent the employment of children in violation of labour laws.

Further details regarding the establishments from where the children were rescued and the action taken against those allegedly employing them are awaited.