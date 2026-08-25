Child labour crackdown continues in Assam's Hatsingimari, two child workers rescued
An enforcement drive in Hatsingimari and nearby areas rescued two child workers. The operation under the District Labour Officer is part of ongoing checks against illegal child employment.
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Story highlights
- District Labour Officer oversaw inspections across multiple locations in the area
- Teams visited Hatsingimari, Khopatiya Fattapara and Sakhachar during the enforcement drive
- Checks aimed to detect and stop illegal employment of children
An ongoing crackdown against child labour in Assam's Hatsingimari led to the rescue of two child workers during an enforcement drive conducted in the area.
The operation was carried out in the presence of the District Labour Officer across several locations, including Hatsingimari, Khopatiya Fattapara and Sakhachar.
The authorities continued their inspection as part of efforts to identify and prevent the employment of children in violation of labour laws.
Further details regarding the establishments from where the children were rescued and the action taken against those allegedly employing them are awaited.
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