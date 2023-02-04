The crackdown against child marriage continues for the second straight day with more than 2258 people arrested so far. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 4 said that state government's fight against the social crime will continue.

In a tweet , the Chief Minister said "The crackdown against child marriage continues for the second straight day with more than 2,200 people arrested so far. Our fight against this social crime will continue."

Earlier, the Chief Minister said that state wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of Prohibhiton of Child Marriage Act.

He said that he has directed Assam Police to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the drive against child marriages in the districts of Assam will continue.

Further, the CM asserted that so far, 4,074 cases related to child marriage have been registered across Assam while 8,134 people have been identified as accused.

"As of this morning, 2,211 people have been arrested. Action against child marriage will continue," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Further CM Sarma also said that child marriages which are falling in the age bracket of 14 years and above are bailable offences.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stressed the publishment of 2,211 people arrested and claimed that this will help save the lives of lakhs of minor girls who fall into the child marriage trap.