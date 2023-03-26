The crackdown on child marriages continue in the state after Assam Police arrested one person from Meghalaya's Tura on March 25 for marrying a minor girl.

The arrested person who was on the run following the state government’s crackdown on persons marrying, involved in child marriage cases, was arrested by Assam Police after getting inputs of his whereabouts.

The arrested person identified as Aminul Islam was arrested from Meghalaya’s Tura.

As per reports, Aminul Islam who hails from Hatsingimari’s Kanaihmara village, married a 15-year-old girl from the same village.

Meanwhile, Assam Police in South Salmara-Mankachar held two others on March 25 on charges of child marriage.

Also read : Assam: 14-year jail term for husband if wife becomes mother at the age of 14, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma