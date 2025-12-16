‘Surakshit Shishov Sonali Assam’ child protection campaign launched in Dhubri

The inaugural programme of “Surakshit Shishov Sonali Assam,” a 90-day child protection campaign, was held on Tuesday, December 16, at the auditorium of the Dhubri District Library. The campaign is being organised in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit, Dhubri District Administration, the District Child Protection Committee, and the Women and Child Development Department.

The initiative aims to generate widespread public awareness on child rights and child protection through coordinated efforts of all stakeholders.

The launch programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before the image of renowned Assamese artist Zubin Garg, symbolising inspiration and collective commitment towards safeguarding children and their rights.

During the programme, advocates provided detailed information on various child protection laws under the Indian legal framework, including provisions related to child rights, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and laws addressing child abuse, child marriage and child labour. Special emphasis was laid on legal safeguards concerning child marriage and child abuse.

Child Protection and Rights advocates explained the procedures for approaching the police or the Child Welfare Committee in cases of physical or mental abuse of children. They also elaborated on the legal action to be taken if a girl is married before the age of 18 or a boy before attaining 21 years.

The audience was further informed about reporting cases of abandoned children and child labour, with officials highlighting that incidents of child labour can be reported through the Childline 1098 toll-free helpline. As part of the programme, students present took a pledge underscoring the importance of education in shaping their future and contributing positively to society.

The event was attended by Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Dipti Mali, Information and Public Relations Officer Snigdha Rani Das, advocates from the Assam State Judicial Service Authority, child protection experts, Child Development Project Officers from various sectors, officials of the Social Welfare Department, District Child Protection Committee, Women and Child Development Department, along with Anganwadi workers, teachers and students.

The launch of “Surakshit Shishov Sonali Assam” marks a significant step towards strengthening child protection mechanisms and promoting awareness on child rights across Dhubri district.

