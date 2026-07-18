'Chilling effect on civic space': UN experts seek release of five Assam activists over Kaziranga protest arrests

A group of United Nations experts has expressed concern over the arrest and detention of five indigenous human rights activists in Assam, warning that the criminal charges against them could undermine the legitimate work of those defending indigenous peoples' rights.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 17, the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights, along with four UN Special Rapporteurs said they were "deeply concerned" by reports that the activists had been deprived of their liberty in connection with their peaceful advocacy for the land and rights of indigenous communities.

According to the statement, Assam Police arrested Pranab Doley, Rajib Pegu, Brijit Kutum, Amit Nag and Bhaskar Saikia following protests held on June 29 against a proposed luxury tourism project near Kaziranga National Park. The project is reportedly linked to an agreement between the Assam government and a prominent hotel group.

The five activists were detained earlier this week and booked under several provisions, including criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, rioting, obstructing public servants while discharging their duties and criminal intimidation.

The UN experts cautioned that "such arrests and prosecutions can have a chilling effect on civic space and discourage others from speaking out against abuses". They said threats, arrests, surveillance, retaliation and legal harassment could weaken the safety of indigenous communities and human rights defenders, while limiting their ability to participate freely in matters related to business activities.

"States must ensure human rights defenders are able to exercise their right to protect, defend and promote human rights and carry out their work safely and without fear of intimidation, reprisals or criminalisation," the experts said.

They urged the authorities to ensure that the detained activists are treated with dignity and that their rights are fully protected. The experts also called for their immediate release if the detention is found to be solely linked to the peaceful exercise of their rights.

The statement further urged the authorities to ensure that any criminal proceedings comply with international human rights standards. It also called for the suspension of any land acquisition or development related to the project until affected indigenous communities have been meaningfully consulted and their free, prior and informed consent has been obtained.