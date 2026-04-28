‘Chiprang’, ‘Gaddar’ not BJP culture; indiscipline will invite action: Assam BJP chief

Assam BJP president and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia on April 28 said derogatory expressions such as “Chiprang” and “Gaddar” have no place in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s culture, warning that any breach of discipline by party members would invite strict accountability.

In a statement issued through party spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sarmah from the BJP state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Saikia urged all party leaders, candidates and office-bearers to refrain from using unbecoming language on social media platforms, including Facebook.

He said it had come to the party’s notice that some individuals associated with the organisation were venting anger online using such words, which he described as contrary to the BJP’s ethos and organisational values.

Saikia asserted that social media should not be used as a platform to express resentment in a manner that damages party discipline or public image. He called on all karyakartas to maintain dignity, restraint and decorum at all times.

Issuing a stern warning, the state BJP chief said discipline remains non-negotiable within the party and any deviation from the established code of conduct would lead to action against those responsible.

On the political front, Saikia also expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance would register what he termed a historic and unprecedented victory in the 2026 elections.

He said the large turnout of indigenous voters on April 9 reflected strong public support and added that the people had voted in favour of continuing the development agenda under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to Saikia, the enthusiasm witnessed during polling would translate into improved electoral performance for the BJP and help the alliance secure more seats than before.

