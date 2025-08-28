Chronicles of Deshi, an indigenous community in Assam

The rich folk songs of the Deshi, or Goalparia, tradition are presented as a testament to the distinct cultural identity of Deshi people in Assam. The region of undivided Goalpara of western Assam, erstwhile considered the heartland of Kamrupa and Kamatapur, holds a unique and complex history that has shaped the identity of its indigenous communities, particularly those who converted to Islam.



The social hierarchy, which was based on the caste system, helped the spread of Islam. The upper caste Hindus illtreated and hated the lower caste Hindus. The ill treatment of the upper caste created a protest attitude among the lower-caste Hindus. The Hindus who had fallen in touch with the Muslims had no alternative except to convert to Islam.



Thus the lower-caste Hindus who were deprived of social equality hailed the Muslims and embraced Islam in large numbers. This historical narrative, rooted in a blend of political shifts and cultural transformations, has led to a distinctive linguistic and social fabric that distinguishes the people of this region. Following the Battle of Saraighat, the geopolitical landscape of the Brahmaputra Valley underwent a significant change.



While the Ahom kingdom consolidated its control over the land east of the Manas River, the undivided Goalpara district came under Mughal suzerainty, though it was largely governed by local Koch-Kachari kings. This historical divide is said to have contributed to the distinct linguistic identity of the region, where the local vernacular is known as Kamtapuri, Rajbangshi, Deshi-bhasha, or Goalparia.



The historical presence of indigenous Muslims in this area is a point of significant discussion. The historical record notes the conversion of one of a Koch and Mech chief to Islam in 1206 AD. After the conversion in Islam the chief was known as Ali Mech who agreed to conduct Bakhtiyar Khalji through the hills, there were series of expeditions in Kamrupa, Kamatapur and later on in the Cooch Behar State by the Pathans and the Mughal rulers. All these expeditions helped in the expansion of Islam in these areas.



Furthermore, the 1872 Census conducted by William Wilson Hunter, a Scottish historian, statistician, compiler, and member of the Indian Civil Service, cited a key document where Hunter referred to these Muslims as "Musalman Koches" in his 'Statistical Account of Goalpara's, Ethnical Division of the People' and estimated them to constitute more than one-half of the entire Muslim population in all of Assam at the time.

Deshi community of Assam and their history



The Muslim people of Goalpara are profoundly divided into two groups, viz., Ujjani or Deshi and Bhatiya or Dakhina. The immigrants Muslim from East Bengal are called"Bhatia "or "Charua" in Goal para and "Miah"or"Bangladshi"in rest of Assam. The indigenous Muslims are called "Deshi" in Goalpara and "Garia" in other part of Assam. The word Garia relates to the immigrants from Gauda, the former Bengal.



The term Bhatia and Ujjani are relatively indicative of the original homestead of the Muslim residing in Goalpara. The term Bhatia is derived from the word Bhati or downward. This is used to indicate the immigrants came from downward, i.e. from East Bengal or East Pakistan, presently from Bangladesh. The Deshi Muslims are said to be the indigenous people of this region. The term Deshi is derived from the word Desh, which connotes the meaning locality.



The 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC) is often referenced as a critical point of distinction. In this census, the indigenous Deshi people of the region were recorded with their place of birth and their language as Assamese. In contrast, those who had migrated from East Bengal recorded their place of birth as Mymensingh, Bogura, or Noakhali, and their language as Bengali.



For generations, the Deshi people of this region, especially those who converted from indigenous ethnic groups, have faced challenges due to their distinct Deshi-bhasha or Goalparia languages, which differ from "pure" Assamese. This linguistic difference has often led them to being misidentified as "Bangladeshis" or "Miyans," a form of harassment also faced by other indigenous communities in the region, such as the Koch, Rajbangshi, Nath, Yogi, etc.



A key concern for this community is their socio-economic status. While other ethnic groups in the state of Assam have been included in various caste and reservation categories, these indigenous people who converted from the Koch-Kachari groups are currently classified under the General category. This status, it is argued, puts them at a disadvantage in a competitive environment, limiting their access to higher education and government jobs.



Shahnawaz Hussain and Sapior Rahman, the then central president and working president of Goria Moria Deshi Jatiya Parishad, emphasized that a call has been made before the government of Assam to consider the historical and social context of this 'Deshi' community and to include them in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The appeal emphasizes that this step would align with the government's promise to protect the foundation of the "Khilonjiyas" (indigenous people) and would help integrate this community with other indigenous groups, preserving their unique language and culture.



Furthermore, Deshi-bhasha, or Goalparia languages and culture, became one of the richest languages and cultures of the country in general and Assam in particular thanks to the legend of Pratima Barua Pandey of Goalpariya folk songs. The Goalpariya (Deshi) language has been used as the royal tongue in place of Bengali during the reign of Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua. Because of Pratima Barua's constant use of the Deshi language and her Deshi songs, people began to think that Goalpariya, the Deshi language, is also a language of a civilized society.