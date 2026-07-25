CID arrests man for allegedly running fake Assam Rifles recruitment scam

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assam, has arrested a man accused of allegedly duping several job aspirants by falsely promising recruitment into the Assam Rifles in exchange for money.

The accused, identified as Md. Anuwar Hussain, a resident of Lalipathar village in Assam's Nagaon district, was arrested on July 24 from Garukhuti in Morigaon district.

According to the CID, an FIR was lodged at the CID Police Station on July 14, 2026, by Montu Thengal (25) of Lakhimpur district along with several other complainants.

The complainants alleged that after failing to qualify in the Assam Rifles recruitment process held in Shillong on July 20, 2025, they came in contact with Hussain, who allegedly introduced himself as a "Major of Assam Rifles" and claimed he could secure appointments on compassionate grounds through his influence.

Police said the accused allegedly demanded between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from each candidate, assuring them of guaranteed selection. To gain their confidence, he reportedly executed a written agreement before collecting the money through Google Pay, bank transfers and cash.

Despite receiving the payments, the accused allegedly neither secured the promised jobs nor returned the money, prompting the victims to approach the police.

CID officials said Hussain will be produced before the competent court, and police custody will be sought for further investigation.

Investigators suspect that the accused may have cheated a large number of unemployed youths using the same modus operandi. Police also believe that other individuals may be involved in the racket, and further investigation is underway.