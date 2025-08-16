CID Assam arrests MP man for online exploitation, sexual assault of minor

The Assam CID has arrested a 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor from Assam and subsequently blackmailing her with objectionable videos over social media platforms.

According to police, an FIR was registered on August 6, 2025, at CID Cyber Police Station under Case No. 08/2025, invoking Sections 294/507 of the IPC read with Sections 66D and 67A of the IT Act, and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case relates to one Hrithik Yadav, who befriended the complainant’s daughter on Instagram in 2021 and began persistently messaging her. On March 11, 2022, Yadav travelled from Madhya Pradesh to Assam, where the following day he allegedly sexually assaulted the minor.

He returned to Madhya Pradesh on March 16, but continued to exploit the victim online, threatening to share objectionable videos with her friends and family unless she complied with his demands. He also allegedly created fake accounts to circulate explicit content through WhatsApp and Instagram.



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In 2024, Yadav again attempted to meet the victim in Assam, but she refused. Thereafter, he allegedly escalated his harassment by spreading objectionable videos through multiple social media platforms.

A CID team led by Investigating Officer Dr. Arundhati Devi, DySP (CID), traced the accused to Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, and arrested him on August 13, 2025. During interrogation, Yadav attempted to misrepresent his age by producing fraudulent documents to pose as a juvenile. However, the CID team collected official records from his school, confirming his actual age as 26 years.

The accused was produced before a court in Dewas, which granted transit remand for his production before the Special Judge (POCSO), Kamrup (Metro). He is being brought to Guwahati today, August 16, for further legal proceedings.

CID officials said the arrest highlights the growing menace of online exploitation of minors and reaffirmed their commitment to tracking down offenders across state borders.