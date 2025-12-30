CID Assam moves fast in Jorhat doctor digital arrest scam, recovers Rs 8 lakh

The Cyber Police Station of CID Assam has taken swift action in a high-value cyber fraud case targeting Dr. Sadagar Deuri, a senior surgeon and Professor of Surgery at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

The victim was duped of approximately Rs 49 lakh by cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials in a ‘digital arrest’ scam.

According to officials, the fraudsters used phone and digital communications to falsely claim that Dr. Deuri was under investigation and coerced him into transferring money. In a significant breakthrough, the CID has managed to freeze over Rs 8 lakh of the defrauded amount during the initial phase of the investigation.

Efforts are underway with banks and financial institutions to block additional suspicious accounts and recover funds for the victim.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station, CID Assam, and a detailed probe is ongoing. Investigators are employing advanced technical analysis, money-trail tracking, and inter-agency coordination to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

CID Assam reiterated that no legitimate law enforcement agency requests money over phone or video calls for case verification or clearance, and citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious communications. Victims of cyber fraud can contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 or lodge complaints online at cybercrime.gov.in.

Assam Police emphasized its commitment to tackling cybercrime and safeguarding citizens against evolving digital threats.