GUWAHATI: Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Vimal Kumar Choudhury, an MBBS/BDS admission fraudster who had been evading arrest for the past eight years.

The scammer was apprehended in West Bengal's Siliguri district on the night of May 31 in connection with CID PS case No 54/2014 under sections 120 (B), 406, and 420 of the IPC, according to the police. He was brought to Guwahati after appearing before a local court in Siliguri.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has informed about the news through a press note.

Choudhury allegedly duped many people by promising their wards admission to MBBS and BDS courses at various well-known institutes across the country, according to police.

The CID filed a case against him in 2014 after receiving complaints from a group of victims who had paid large sums of money to the accused for their wards' admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. Since then, he has been on the police radar.

"Choudhury placed fictitious advertisements in newspapers for admission to medical and dental schools, including contact information such as an email address and a phone number." "The victims contacted him and paid him a sum of money for the admission of their children, but they were duped," a CID official said.

Even though the case was filed in 2014, Choudhury was unable to be apprehended because he was on the run. Finally, an SIT was formed on March 18 2021 following the order of the Gauhati High Court which has been monitoring the case.

The SIT conducted a search of the accused using the Criminal Tracking Network &Systems (CCTNS) database, and discovered that Choudhury had been charged with a similar crime at the Krishna Nagar Police Station in Delhi in 2015.

"Searches were conducted using the FIR number on the Delhi High Court's websites, and a bail petition was found to be denied by the Delhi High Court on May 24, 2016."

"Searches were made at the ICJS's e-court portal based on the case details, and all orders in connection with the Krishna Nagar PS case were found," according to a CID statement.

"Searches were also conducted in another vertical of the ICJS, the e-prison portal, and it was discovered that the accused was in Tihar Jail from May 17 to July 4 2017 in connection with the Krishna Nagar PS case," according to the statement.

"His personal information, including parentage, date of birth, and passport details, were obtained from the e-prison portal." His wife's phone number was discovered in his passport. "Based on the analysis of the CDR, the accused's mobile number was discovered, and the accused's movement was continuously tracked," the statement added.

Choudhury was moving between Ghaziabad and Siliguri, so two CID teams were deployed in Siliguri and Ghaziabad, and he was finally apprehended from Siliguri last night," the statement added.