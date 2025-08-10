CID busts fake appointment letter racket in Assam, six arrested, including BTC poll candidate

CID Assam has arrested six individuals in connection with a fake appointment letter scam involving the state’s Water Resources Department, officials said on Sunday. Among those apprehended is a candidate contesting the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on a Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) ticket.

According to officials, the accused allegedly took money from job seekers in exchange for fraudulent appointment letters, purportedly issued under the signature of the department’s Chief Engineer. The scam came to light in February when the Chief Engineer’s office lodged a complaint after reports emerged of fake appointment letters being circulated to various divisions of the department.

Investigations revealed that one accused regularly deposited substantial sums of money into the account of the BTC poll candidate. The latter allegedly distributed the forged appointment letters to unsuspecting aspirants in return for payments.

“A total of six accused have been identified and apprehended so far. The investigation is ongoing to trace others involved in the network,” a CID official confirmed.

The arrests mark a significant step in dismantling the racket, which authorities fear may have defrauded several job seekers across the state.