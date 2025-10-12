CID got “definite angle” in Zubeen Garg death case after viscera report: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on October 12 that the CID now has a “definite angle” in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death following the receipt of the viscera report.

Speaking during a Facebook Live session, Sarma said four more Assamese expatriates, who reportedly witnessed Garg’s final moments, will arrive in Guwahati on Monday to record their statements before the CID.

“The Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. I am happy to say that now the CID has got a definite angle into the case. Within a very few days, the entire chronology of the Zubeen Garg (death case) will be presented before the court,” he said.

Garg, a celebrated singer, died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

After the post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), his viscera sample was sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory for detailed examination.