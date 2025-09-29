CID launches separate probe against Shyamkanu Mahanta over alleged financial irregularities

A fresh investigation has been initiated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta for his alleged involvement in large-scale financial fraud, money laundering, and acquisition of benami properties.

During extensive raids conducted at Mahanta’s residence and office premises on Thursday and Friday, CID officials seized a significant cache of “incriminating” materials. The recoveries included multiple PAN cards registered under the same firm, nearly 30 stamp seals belonging to different companies and government officials, as well as documents linked to benami properties.

CID’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ashif Ahmed has filed an FIR detailing the seizures, which also encompass documents related to road construction projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in various districts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The FIR notes: “In the course of the search, several incriminating documents and articles were seized, which clearly point towards the commission of serious financial irregularities, forgery, and use of fraudulent means for unlawful financial gains.”

CID officials further observed that the possession of multiple PAN cards under one entity strongly indicates fraudulent intent and deliberate efforts to disguise tainted money as legitimate. The complaint also highlights the possibility of misappropriation of government funds, cheating through forgery of official documents, and the acquisition of vast properties from proceeds of crime.

Following the complaint, the CID headquarters registered a case on Saturday night under several sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Additional SP Moramee Das has been appointed as the investigating officer to lead the independent probe.