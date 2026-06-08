CID raids BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri’s residence in Assam fisheries recruitment scam probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam has conducted a search operation at the residence of BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri in Morigaon district in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation.

The raid forms part of the CID’s ongoing investigation into allegations of irregularities in appointments made within the Fisheries Corporation. Officials are examining the recruitment process and the circumstances surrounding several appointments that are under scrutiny.

The CID has also issued a summons directing Deuri to appear before investigators for questioning as the probe progresses.

Ramakanta Deuri, who previously served as Chairman of the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation, is considered one of the key accused in the case. Investigators are seeking to determine the extent of his role, if any, in the alleged irregularities linked to the recruitment process.

Sources associated with the investigation indicated that the CID is intensifying efforts to uncover the full scope of the alleged scam and identify all individuals involved. The agency is expected to examine documents, recruitment records and other materials collected during the course of the investigation.

The development has generated political reactions across Assam, with opposition parties and political stakeholders closely monitoring the progress of the inquiry. However, officials have maintained that the investigation is being carried out in accordance with legal procedures and evidence gathered during the probe.

The CID investigation into the alleged Fisheries Corporation recruitment scam remains ongoing, and further action is expected based on the findings of the inquiry.