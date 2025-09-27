CID summons Nishita Goswami, Shekhar Goswami and Amritprabha in connection with Zubeen Garg death probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the untimely death of Assam’s music legend Zubeen Garg, summoning actress Nishita Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta and musician Shekhar Goswami for questioning at its headquarters in Guwahati at 11 am today, September 27.

Reports confirmed that the three have been called in to provide crucial details regarding the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s trip to Singapore and the tragic incident that followed.



Nishita Goswami, notably, had also travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), the same cultural event Zubeen attended before his sudden demise. Meanwhile, Shekhar Goswami—earlier detained and later released by Assam Police—has been directed to appear once again for further interrogation.

The festival was organised by cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, whose role has come under heavy scrutiny following the tragedy. Growing public outrage has fueled allegations that Zubeen was not adequately cared for during the Singapore trip. Fans and well-wishers across Assam allege that cultural organisers, including Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, placed profit above the singer’s health and well-being.

In response to widespread anger, the Assam government has already barred Mahanta from organising cultural programmes in the state.