CID widens probe into Zubeen Garg death case, fresh summons issued to individuals linked to North East Festival

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of music icon Zubeen Garg has intensified, with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) summoning three more individuals linked to the North-East Festival.

According to sources, Nayan Jyoti Das, Dipjyoti Roy, and Raktim Roy have been asked to appear before the CID office for questioning. The three were reportedly close associates of festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the two key figures already under arrest. Among them, Raktim Roy is believed to have closely monitored Mahanta’s financial dealings related to the festival.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) confirmed that the probe is progressing in multiple directions, with investigators examining financial irregularities and personal connections. The case has been registered as Case No. 18/2025, under Sections 61(2), 105, 106(1), and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both Mahanta and Siddhartha Sharma remain in custody, facing intensive interrogation.

In addition, the authorities have filed a separate property-related case against Mahanta, registered as Case No. 19/2025 under Sections 316(5), 336(5), 337, 338, 339, 340(2), 341(1), and 342(1) of BNSS.

CID officials have directed other persons of interest to appear for questioning on October 6. “The investigation is ongoing. We have arrested two persons, and their interrogation continues. Others connected with the case will also be investigated,” said MP Gupta, a senior officer associated with the SIT.

Meanwhile, authorities await additional forensic and documentary reports from Guwahati and Delhi, which are expected to provide further clarity in the ongoing probe.