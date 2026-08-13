CISF, army, CRPF, Assam police conduct joint patrolling exercise in Digboi ahead of Independence Day

Security agencies conducted a joint area domination and foot-patrolling exercise around the refinery premises in Digboi on Thursday, August 13 as part of enhanced security measures ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.

The exercise was organised by the CISF unit at IOCL Digboi in coordination with the 80th Field Regiment of the Army, 68 Battalion CRPF, 32 Battalion Assam Police Battalion and the local police.

A total of 70 personnel participated in the exercise. The contingent comprised 12 personnel from the 80th Field Regiment, 10 from 68 Battalion CRPF, 12 from 32 Battalion APBN, four from the local police and 27 personnel from the CISF unit at IOCL Digboi.

The joint team conducted area domination foot patrols around the refinery premises to strengthen security and create deterrence against anti-social and other potential threats in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations.

Anti-sabotage checks were also carried out with the assistance of a tracker dog as part of the security exercise.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing coordination among security and law enforcement agencies, strengthening area domination, intensifying security arrangements and improving operational preparedness for the protection of the refinery and surrounding areas.

The joint patrolling exercise was led by CISF Deputy Commandant Devendra Pratap Singh