The Assam government has announced that citizenship verification or a name on the NRC would no longer be required for issuing caste certificates in the state. This was revealed by the state cabinet on Saturday.

Speaking about the new decision, Minister Keshab Mahanta stated that applicants will no longer be required to present citizenship certificates or NRCs while applying for caste certificates.

He went on to say that if the applicant's parents already had caste certificates, the authorities will give one to them. Mahanta further stated that an inspection of the supplied caste certificate of the person's parents will be conducted.

If a person files an application but fails to submit their parents' caste certificate, an inquiry will be undertaken. He further stated that, in order to facilitate student entrance, the state cabinet has agreed to provide caste certificates to pupils while they are still in school.

Mahanta informed that class IX and X students will be approached by the administration to ensure that they get their caste certificates and are not deprived of any opportunities due to the lack of the certificate.