The state fruit of Assam has been officially declared by Agriculture Minister Atul Bora bringing an end to speculation and curiosity surrounding this aspect of Assamese identity. The announcement, made on the floor of the House, revealed that the esteemed title now belongs to 'Citrus Limon' ( Kaji Nemu)

The decision to bestow this honor upon the 'Citrus Limon' was met with both intrigue and approval. For many, the notion of a state fruit for Assam might have seemed unfamiliar, but with this announcement, it is now a matter of certainty. Minister Bora's declaration not only solidifies the state's agricultural heritage but also highlights the significance of 'Citrus Limon' cultivation within the state.

During the announcement, Minister Bora stated the medicinal properties and agricultural prominence of the 'Citrus Limon'.

With 15.90 hectares of land dedicated to its cultivation in Assam, the 'Citrus Limon' plays a vital role in the state's agricultural landscape. Furthermore, it was revealed that a substantial quantity of 'Citrus Limon' produced in Assam, totaling 70,000, are being exported abroad.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to announce, 'Our Government has decided to declare Kaji Nemu (Citrus Limon) as the State Fruit of Assam. With its unique aroma and antioxidant properties, Assam lemon has enriched our local cuisines.'

With today’s announcement, it is set to shine on the global fruit map, boosting self-dependency and production."