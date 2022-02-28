GUWAHATI: A CGPD team from Geetanagar PS cracked a sensational case within 24 hours of it being reported. Two persons involved in the robbery, namely Sunil Kumar Rai of Noonmati and Rajkumar Rai of Zoo Road, were arrested. A total of ₹28.50 lakhs in cash along with a Maruti Alto car, bearing registration number AS25CC0828 were recovered from their possession earlier today.

The case was reported at 11 PM last night by the complainant, Sanjeev Garodia of Ulubari.

The accused, Sunil Kumar Rai, along with Animesh Nandi, both employees of the complainant, were tasked to collect ₹30 lakhs in cash from Borbari in VIP Road area. After collecting the amount, the duo drove back in the Nissan Terrano they were using to commute. On their way back, they stopped to buy some medicine at Narengi Tiniali near Forest Gate.

However, the accused driver vanished from the spot along with the cash and the car. All efforts to reach the mobile of the driver went in vain, as it was switched off. Later the complainant & Animesh Nandi went to the house of the driver to enquire and learnt that the driver briefly stopped by to hand over ₹50,000 in cash to his wife advising her to leave for her mother's home.

The accused driver also tried to mislead the complainant by sending a message that two persons overpowered him to snatch away the money & fled. He said he abandoned the Nissan Terrano in front of Geetanagar PS out of fear.

The Police tracked the mobile location of the accused and located Rai from the 6th bye lane of Noonmati. Another accomplice of Rai, Rajkumar Rai, was also arrested from Zoo Road along with one Alto Car. Upon further investigation, the police raided the house of one Jagabandhu Debnath, the father in law of Rajkumar Rai, at Nijarapar in Fatasil Ambari. A bag was recovered with ₹28 lakhs in cash from here.