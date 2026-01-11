CJI lays foundation stone for integrated court complex in Assam

The foundation stone for a new integrated Judicial Court Complex at Rangmahal in North Guwahati was laid on January 11, marking a major step towards consolidating and modernising the judicial infrastructure of the Northeast.

The ceremony was led by Surya Kant, with the proposed campus set to become the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court, which has jurisdiction over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal were present, along with judges of the Supreme Court and various high courts.

Planned as a modern judicial city, the complex will be developed over 148 bighas, or around 49 acres, in Kamrup district. Officials said the estimated cost of Phase I of the project is about Rs 479 crore.

Once completed, the campus will house the principal bench of the Gauhati High Court, district court buildings, high court offices and dedicated bar facilities. Parking infrastructure for around 900 cars and 400 two-wheelers is also part of the plan.

According to officials, all buildings within the complex will be interconnected through bridges and equipped with advanced security systems, fire safety measures and disaster-resilient design features. The project is expected to streamline court functioning and contribute to faster delivery of justice across the region.