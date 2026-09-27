CJP demands immediate release of co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained in Guwahati

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Sunday, September 27 demanded the immediate release of its Co-Convenor and spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and other party volunteers detained by Assam Police ahead of a scheduled regional volunteers’ meeting in Guwahati.

More than 30 CJP workers, including members of the party’s central committee, were detained before the meeting could be held, according to the party. At least 20 additional volunteers who had arrived in Dispur to attend the programme were also detained, local reports said.

The meeting was initially scheduled for 10 am at Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. Organisers later shifted the venue to Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat, alleging that pressure had been exerted on the original venue.

Ranka, who had arrived in Guwahati ahead of the meeting, alleged that CJP members were gathered peacefully on private property when police began detaining them. He also alleged that the authorities were attempting to prevent the party from raising issues concerning the condition of government schools, artificial flooding and other public issues in Assam.

The CJP has sought clarification from the authorities on the grounds for the detentions and demanded the immediate release of Ranka and the other detained volunteers.

A press conference was subsequently held at 12:45 pm at Chowdhury Tila. It was addressed by Anish Gawande, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), along with CJP leader Saifur Rehman and Paresh Malakar, coordinator of a civil society group.

The speakers discussed the detention of Ranka and other CJP volunteers, the disruption of the scheduled meeting and the circumstances surrounding the change of venue.

CJP Founder and National Convenor Abhijeet Dipke also confirmed the detentions and said he would travel to Assam amid the developments. Dipke alleged that Ranka and other party members had been detained without being given reasons.

He said that if Ranka and the other detained members were not released, he would come to Assam with a CJP team to decide the organisation's further course of action.

As of the latest available information, Assam Police had not issued a detailed public statement explaining the detentions.

The CJP said that if Ranka and the other volunteers were not released, it would hold another press conference at 5:30 pm on Sunday and announce its further course of action in consultation with party members and supporters.

The party also said the detentions would not affect its planned grassroots activities or its efforts to raise issues concerning government schools, infrastructure and other public concerns in Assam.