CJP expresses disappointment over AASU statement, proposes joint push for school reforms

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has criticised the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) over its recent statement and invited the students’ organisation to join its #SchoolThikKoroAbhiyan to highlight issues concerning government schools across Assam.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CJP said AASU has a historic legacy in Assam, particularly for its role in the Assam Movement, and has influenced generations of students and young people.

The party said it was raising questions over AASU’s recent statement because of the organisation’s historical position as a student body.

“At a time when Assam’s students are facing serious challenges in government schools, education infrastructure and opportunities, student organisations should stand firmly with students and teachers and raise questions before the government,” the CJP said.

The party alleged that portions of AASU’s recent statement appeared closer to the language of a political spokesperson than that of an independent student organisation.

The CJP said the criticism was not intended as hostility towards AASU but stemmed from what it described as concern over the direction of the organisation’s public statements.

Instead of limiting the engagement to political statements, the CJP called on AASU to participate in its #SchoolThikKoroAbhiyan.

“Let us go together to government schools across Assam,” the party said, inviting AASU representatives to jointly assess the condition of schools and highlight issues affecting students and teachers.

The CJP said the campaign seeks to focus public attention on the condition of government schools and education-related concerns across the state.