‘CJP should rename itself Istifa Janata Party’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday, September 29, criticised the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the organisation should rename itself the “Istifa Janata Party”.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Athawale said the CJP had repeatedly sought the resignation of public figures, citing its earlier demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

“The CJP keeps asking only for resignations. They should change its name to Istifa Janata Party,” said Athawale, who is also the president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale).

The CJP has recently demanded Kumar’s resignation over allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. It has announced a nationwide protest beginning October 2 if its demand is not met.

Athawale also referred to CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, saying that he was relatively new to politics, while he had been working for a long time on issues concerning Dalits and other backward classes.

“Dipke is from Maharashtra, is a Buddhist and a Dalit. He studied in the US and is new to the field,” Athawale said.

He also said the government was working to address various issues facing the country.

Athawale further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister for a fourth consecutive term in 2029.

During his visit to Assam, Athawale inaugurated Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan at Chapar in Dhubri district. He interacted with local residents and elected representatives and paid floral tributes at a statue of Ambedkar.

He expressed hope that the building would serve as a centre for social justice, equality, education, social awareness and the empowerment of marginalised communities.

Athawale also said infrastructure in Assam had witnessed rapid growth and attributed improvements in facilities and public convenience to initiatives taken by the Union government.