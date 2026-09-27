CJP used distorted map of Assam as backdrop during Guwahati meet, remains silent when questioned

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) came under scrutiny on Sunday, September 27 after a distorted map of Assam was displayed on the backdrop during a press conference held in Guwahati, shortly after several of its members and volunteers were detained.

India Today NE questioned the CJP panel about the map, which did not accurately represent the boundaries of Assam. The panel, comprising CJP representatives, NCP spokesperson Anish Gawande, members of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and others, did not provide an explanation for the discrepancy.

The press conference was held at Chowdhury Tila, opposite the Assam Secretariat, after the CJP shifted its scheduled volunteers' meeting from Assam Shree Parshuram Seva Sadan on Kharga Choudhury Road in Athgaon. The organisers alleged that pressure had been exerted on the original venue, prompting the change.

The developments came after more than 30 CJP workers, including members of its central committee, were allegedly detained ahead of the volunteers' meeting. The party claimed that around 50 people had been taken into custody, although the higher figure could not be independently verified.

CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, before his detention, accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of attempting to prevent the group from raising questions concerning the condition of government schools and issues related to land, forests and water around Kaziranga.

CJP founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke also confirmed the detentions and alleged that Ranka and other party members were being taken to an unknown location. The party demanded their immediate release and sought clarification from the authorities on the grounds for the detentions.

The CJP subsequently held the press conference at Chowdhury Tila, where speakers addressed the alleged detentions, the disruption of the scheduled volunteers' meeting and the change in venue.