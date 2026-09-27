CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, 34 others begin hunger strike inside police campus over detention in Guwahati

As many as 35 members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began an indefinite hunger strike inside a police campus on Sunday, September 27, protesting their continued detention and demanding their release.

Among those participating in the hunger strike are CJP Co-Convenor and Chief Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, East and North-East In-charge Ankit Bhardwaj, Joint Secretary Premakash Golu and Assam Coordinator Sahil, along with other detained members.

According to the party, its members had gathered for a scheduled programme but were detained by the police, preventing the event from taking place.

CJP said it had demanded that Ranka and the other detained members be released by 5 pm on Sunday. However, as they remained in custody beyond the deadline, Ranka and the other members began the hunger strike inside the police campus.

The party said the hunger strike would continue until all 35 members were released from custody.

CJP has also sought clarity from the authorities on the grounds and circumstances of the detentions and called for the immediate release of those in custody.

The party said it would pursue the matter through legal and democratic means and appealed to the media to report on the detention and the ongoing hunger strike.