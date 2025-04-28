Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 27, defended his controversial remarks about Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, asserting that his comments were based on "verifiable facts" and not political "rhetoric". The statement came after Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused Sarma of making baseless personal attacks to deflect from corruption allegations.

Sarma, posting a series of updates on social media platform X, maintained that his statements were the result of "due diligence and careful investigation."

"No Sir. Once again, I would like to state with complete responsibility and full sense of authority that every word I have said is based entirely on verifiable facts and 100% authentic information," Sarma wrote.

He emphasised that the questions raised about Gogoi and his family were legitimate and rooted in public interest.

"These are legitimate questions arising out of facts in the public interest. There are many more questions that will be raised in due course," he said, adding that the ongoing investigation is "responsible" and "based purely on facts and documents."

Earlier, KC Venugopal launched a scathing attack on Sarma, calling his remarks "pathetic" and "below-the-belt."

"The Assam CM's pathetic, below-the-belt comments about Sh. Gaurav Gogoi prove that he is unfit to be in public life," Venugopal wrote on X. He alleged that Sarma was questioning the loyalty of Gogoi’s family to distract from serious corruption allegations against him.

Venugopal described Gogoi as an "honest leader" fighting against what he termed a "police state," and reaffirmed the Congress party’s support for him. "Sh. Gaurav Gogoi is an honest leader who is taking on the might of a police state, we steadfastly stand by him," Venugopal stated.

The dispute escalated after Sarma publicly questioned whether Gogoi had travelled to Pakistan for 15 days and sought clarification on the nature of his visit. Sarma further alleged that Gogoi’s wife might be linked to a Pakistan-based NGO and demanded details regarding her employment and citizenship status, as well as that of their children.

Gogoi responded by challenging the Chief Minister to prove his accusations or resign. He also questioned whether Sarma would subject his own family to similar scrutiny and raised issues about alleged coal mafia activities in Assam’s hill regions, pressing Sarma for accountability.