Class 10 dropout rates have shown significant improvement in the six Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur.

Data provided by Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, has revealed that the six Northeastern states have shown improvement in terms of dropouts at Class 10 over the last four years, with Manipur showing a massive improvement with zero per cent dropout for the year 2021-22.

Pradhan gave out details of dropouts of Class 10 among various states, in a written reply at the ongoing Lok Sabha session, which the six Northeastern states have shown vast improvement.

Among the six Northeastern states, Manipur has shown a massive improvement with a zero dropout rate at Class 10 for the year 2021-22. This is a massive jump in comparison to the previous year 2020-21, where the dropout rate was 16.2 per cent.

Speaking about this achievement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told India Today NE that the two flagship initiatives of School Fagathansi and Lairik Tamhanlasi, that were launched in 2019, are to be credited.

“This success is the result of the two flagship initiatives of Manipur government—School Fagathansi and Lairik Tamhanlasi—launched in 2019, a year after the first BJP government came to power in the state. While certain initiatives in states like Delhi get more media attention, our government in Manipur has been silently working towards improving the quality of education in government-run schools. The results are there to see,” says N. Biren Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, for the year 2021-22 has shown a dropout rate of 17 percent. This is a vast improvement in a span of four years since the state recorded a dropout rate of 19.9 per cent in 2020-21.

Coming to Assam, the state recorded a dropout rate of 28.3 per cent in the year 2021-22. The jumps was quite evident in comparison to the record of 47 per cent in the pervious year 2020-21.

When we move to Nagaland, the state recorded a dropout rate of 23.4 per cent in the year 2021-22. The dropout rate in the previous year from where a jump is being seen is 27.2 per cent in 2020-21.

If we turn to Sikkim, we see a dropout rate of of 10.1 per cent in the year 2021-22. The previous year 2020-21, saw a dropout rate of 12.7 per cent.

And finally when we come to Tripura, the state recorded a dropout rate of 3.8 rate in the year 2021-22 showing quite a vast improvement compared to the prior year 2020-21 where the dropout rate was 26.9 per cent.

Coming to the records of the first two years in the quarter, in the year 2018-19, the dropout rate for Class 10 in Manipur was 20.5 per cent and in 2019-20 the dropout rate was 14.82 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded a dropout rate of 38.53 per cent in 2019-20 and a rate of 51 per cent in 2018-19.

Assam recorded a dropout rate of 45.63 per cent in 2019-20 and 44 per cent in 2018-19.

Nagaland recorded a dropout rate of 21.34 per cent in 2019-20 and 38 per cent in 2018-19.