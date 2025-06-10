The relentless heatwave sweeping across Assam has taken a toll on students, with a Class 10 girl from Piradhara High School in Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon district, being hospitalised after falling ill during school hours.



The student, identified as Amina Khatun, reportedly collapsed during the fifth period on Tuesday, June 10 due to extreme heat conditions. She complained of severe abdominal pain and breathing difficulties. Prompt action by teachers ensured she was immediately rushed to Abhayapuri hospital for medical care.



This incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Srijangram education block. Alarmingly, it is not an isolated case. Teachers and school authorities have confirmed that over the past several days, students have been falling ill almost daily due to the persisting heatwave conditions.



In light of the growing number of heat-related illnesses among students, educators and students alike are urging the education department to revise school timings to prevent further health risks.



Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised over the inefficiency of emergency response services. There have been complaints that calls made to the state-run 108 emergency ambulance service during the incident went unanswered, raising serious questions about preparedness and responsiveness during critical situations.