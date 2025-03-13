The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 12 students unable to appear for the Hindi board exam on March 15, 2025, due to Holi celebrations will be given another opportunity to take the test at a later date.

Although Holi falls on March 14, the festivities in some regions may extend to the following day, potentially affecting students’ ability to attend the exam. In light of this, the CBSE has decided to accommodate affected students by offering them an alternative date to ensure fairness.

"Considering the constraints faced by some students, the Hindi examination will be conducted as scheduled on March 15, 2025. However, students who are unable to appear on that day may opt to take the exam later," CBSE stated in an official notification.

These students will be permitted to sit for the exam along with those appearing for special examinations, a provision typically extended to candidates engaged in national or international-level sports events.

The CBSE board exams for Class 12 are set to continue until April 2, while Class 10 exams will conclude on March 18.

Separately, CBSE has also proposed a significant change for Class 10 students, introducing two board examinations annually from 2026 onwards. This system aims to provide students with an additional opportunity to improve their scores by opting to reappear in specific subjects of their choice.