Class 9 student dies after falling into Kolong river in Assam

A tragic incident unfolded in Assam’s Nagaon district on May 19 when a Class 9 student died after falling into the Kolong River.

The deceased student has been identified as Khushi Ghosh, who studied at Nagaon Government Girls High School.

According to local sources, the incident occurred near the ASTC area where the student reportedly fell from a bridge over the river during the morning hours. People nearby immediately rushed to the spot, rescued her from the river, and shifted her to Nagaon Bhogeswari Phukani Civil Hospital for emergency treatment.

However, doctors at the hospital declared her “brought dead”.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be confirmed. Police officials have not stated whether it was an accident or an intentional act. Some preliminary reports indicate that the student may have been facing family-related stress, though authorities have not officially verified the claim.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with students, teachers, and residents mourning the death of the young girl.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the case.