Class 9 student found dead in Assam hostel, ragging suspected

A Class 9 student of a residential school in Cachar district was found dead in his hostel in a suspected case of suicide allegedly linked to ragging, police said on March 11.



The boy, identified as Arindam Das, a resident of a village near Silchar town, was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of a school located in Pailapool under the Lakhipur police station area on Wednesday morning.



According to police, the student had returned to the school on March 8 after the vacation.



The deceased’s brother, Ajay Das, alleged that the boy might have taken the extreme step due to ragging.

“I believe he took the extreme step due to ragging,” he said.



School principal Viswas Kumar said the institution would conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident along with investigations by the police and civil administration.



“Our school has a strong anti-ragging committee. If anybody is found guilty, strong action will be taken,” he said.

Police have sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the case is underway.