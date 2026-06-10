Class VII student allegedly assaulted by teacher over incomplete homework in Assam’s Dhubri

A case of alleged corporal punishment has triggered widespread outrage in Assam's Dhubri district after a Class VII student was reportedly assaulted by a teacher for failing to complete his homework.

The incident occurred at Khedaimari BN Popular Medium English School under the Birsing Jarua Development Block in Dhubri district. According to reports, the student, identified as Ijazur Rahman, was allegedly subjected to a severe physical assault by a teacher, Hari Kishore Thakur.

Family members of the student alleged that the punishment resulted in visible injuries and marks on the child's body. They further claimed that the student later developed a high fever and remained physically and emotionally distressed following the incident.

News of the alleged assault quickly spread across the locality, prompting strong reactions from parents, student groups, and residents. Several members of the local community condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the accused teacher.

Residents have called for the suspension of the teacher and sought legal action under relevant child protection laws. They argued that the use of physical violence as a disciplinary measure in educational institutions is unacceptable and violates the rights and safety of children.

The incident has once again drawn attention to concerns over corporal punishment in schools despite its prohibition under various legal provisions, including the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act and child protection regulations.

Local residents have also questioned the school's response to the incident and urged authorities to ensure accountability. Sources indicated that authorities are expected to initiate an inquiry into the matter to ascertain the facts and determine appropriate action.

No official statement from the school management or the accused teacher was immediately available at the time of filing this report.